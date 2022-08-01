Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

Flood damage along Longfork Road in Virgie
Flood damage along Longfork Road in Virgie(WSAZ/Kelsey Souto)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out.

At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood.

Several rescues had to take place along the road.

“And he said, ‘No Mamaw you have to get up and get dressed and leave or you’re going to die,’” said Rhonda, who had to be rescued.

Flooding along Longfork Road in Virgie, Ky

Rain hit the area yet again Sunday night and Monday morning, undoing some of the neighbors’ work over the weekend.

Many in the community were without power for several days.

People in the area say it went out Wednesday night, came back Sunday but they lost it again Monday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews were in the area during the weekend to fix a failed culvert.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones says he was out with FEMA on Monday morning, surveying and documenting damage in Virgie.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
U.S. 60 is closed while crews work to clear the scene
U.S. 60 reopens following two vehicle crash

Latest News

Gov Justice
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice tours Mingo County flood damage
Flooding along Longfork Road in Virgie, Ky
Flooding along Longfork Road in Virgie, Ky
Gov. Beshear
Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 30, toll expected to rise
Kentucky has been devastated by recent floods.
Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance to Ky. flood victims