Finding unique and small town destinations

Finding unique and small town destinations
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

When heading out on family vacations, many think of the big-ticket destinations such as amusement parks and the bright lights of Broadway, but what about those unique small-town sites?

There are destinations that offer the same exciting attractions as larger cities, but with that small-town feel.

Travel filmmaker and host Juliana Broste joined Susan on Studio 3 to share some of her top ‘off the beaten path’ domestic vacations that should not be missed.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
U.S. 60 is closed while crews work to clear the scene
U.S. 60 reopens following two vehicle crash

Latest News

Back to school snacks for kids
Back to school snacks for kids
Love Your Teeth
Love Your Teeth
Phat Daddy's talks Culinary Showcase
Phat Daddy’s talks Culinary Showcase
Bookmark Monday | Tonya Brown releases new book 'The King's Inquisitor'
Bookmark Monday | Tonya Brown releases new book ‘The King’s Inquisitor’