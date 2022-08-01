Finding unique and small town destinations
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
When heading out on family vacations, many think of the big-ticket destinations such as amusement parks and the bright lights of Broadway, but what about those unique small-town sites?
There are destinations that offer the same exciting attractions as larger cities, but with that small-town feel.
Travel filmmaker and host Juliana Broste joined Susan on Studio 3 to share some of her top ‘off the beaten path’ domestic vacations that should not be missed.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.