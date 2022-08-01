Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center.

Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director.

He said Abbess is qualified and understands what 911 does.

Abbess is a former logistics officer with the Cabell County Emergency Medical Services as well as a former chief electronic specialist with the West Virginia State Police.

Morgan says Abbess was appointed on Monday and at the next Cabell County Commission meeting a formal resolution will be made.

When asked about outgoing 911 center director, Mike Davis, Commission President Morgan said, “Because of personnel issues, it was determined that Mr. Davis did not fill the requirements that we would like to have had at the 911 center. We’re sorry he didn’t agree with that. We took the steps we thought were necessary to be taken to make the 911 Center operate efficiently. And we’re happy with our solution.”

WSAZ has reached out to former Cabell County 911 center director Mike Davis for a comment.

