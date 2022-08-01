Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 30, toll expected to rise

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – The death toll as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky has grown to 30, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday morning during a press briefing.

Gov. Beshear said officials are still in emergency response mode following flash flooding on July 26 as rescuers continue to search for missing people.

The governor said they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths at this time.

Authorities said 15 of the deaths are reported in Knott County. Four of those deaths are children. The governor said the oldest was in second grade.

Six deaths are confirmed in Breathitt County, three in Perry County, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County.

Beshear said the number of missing is in the hundreds.

WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

Below are numbers to report a missing person after the flash flooding:

Citizens who have missing or unaccounted for family members, contact the KSP post associated with their county.(Gov Beshear's Office)

You can also report a missing loved one by sending an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

  • Your name (first, last)
  • Your phone number
  • Missing loved ones name (first, last)
  • Missing loved ones county of residence
  • Missing loved ones description (gender, age, race, etc.)
  • Missing loved ones home address, and phone number (if known).

Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky

Now, more rainfall is in the forecast, threatening some of the hardest-hit communities.

A flood watch is in effect through at least Monday morning for parts of southern and eastern Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service, and there is a Level 3 of 4 moderate risk for excessive rainfall Sunday across southeastern Kentucky, per the Weather Prediction Center, escalating the concern of additional flooding.

More than 12,000 people are without power.

TEAM EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOOD RELIEF FOOD

This is a developing story.

