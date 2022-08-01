Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 35, toll expected to rise

UPDATE: 8/1/2022 1:30 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – The death toll as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky has grown to 35, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon.

“Please pray for families and for those who are missing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – The death toll as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky has grown to 30, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday morning during a press briefing.

Gov. Beshear said officials are still in emergency response mode following flash flooding on July 26 as rescuers continue to search for missing people.

The governor said they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths at this time.

Deaths by county are as follows:

Breathitt County: 7

Clay County: 2

Knott County: 16, including 4 children

Letcher County: 2

Perry County: 3

Beshear said the number of missing is in the hundreds.

WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

Below are numbers to report a missing person after the flash flooding:

Citizens who have missing or unaccounted for family members, contact the KSP post associated with their county. (Gov Beshear's Office)

You can also report a missing loved one by sending an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name (first, last)

Your phone number

Missing loved ones name (first, last)

Missing loved ones county of residence

Missing loved ones description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing loved ones home address, and phone number (if known).

Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky

Travel trailers are being delivered and connected to utilities for emergency sheltering. Twenty-five travel trailers have been delivered to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Floyd County. And between two areas in Knott County, 25 more are being set up, Gov. Beshear said.

Shelter sites can be found HERE.

Now, more rainfall is in the forecast, threatening some of the hardest-hit communities.

A flood watch is in effect through at least Monday morning for parts of southern and eastern Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service, and there is a Level 3 of 4 moderate risk for excessive rainfall Sunday across southeastern Kentucky, per the Weather Prediction Center, escalating the concern of additional flooding.

“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Gov. Beshear said, noting that Floyd, Magoffin, Knott and Pike counties remain under a flash flood warning Monday morning. “There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right. The most risk is on the northernmost point of the impacted areas, but it is very unstable.”

More than 12,000 people are without power.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, there have been 12,035 donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, totaling $1,534,308.30.

To donation, tap the link below:

TEAM EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOOD RELIEF FOOD

Monday, the Governor is sending a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking for the other impacted areas – Floyd, Johnson, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Pike counties – to be eligible for individual disaster assistance.

The Governor said he fully expects more counties to be added as was the process during the December tornadoes.

FEMA has already announced that renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for individual disaster assistance.

For the approved counties, applications can be filed online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To learn more, see the full release.

The Governor said it will be important when applying for assistance to have critical information in hand, including:

A current phone number where you can be contacted;

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;

Your Social Security number;

A general list of damage and losses;

Banking information if you choose direct deposit; and

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or company name.

Survivors with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

“FEMA folks are on the way. In these counties, what we’ve asked for, is folks who can go door to door to help our people. Also, a set location where people can come in and access all the services they need in one place.” Gov. Beshear said. “Don’t give up. We want to make sure everyone who can qualify, does qualify.”

Gov. Beshear announced today that he is ordering flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff for one week (ending Aug. 8) in honor of the victims of the Eastern Kentucky floods.

“I encourage businesses, individuals and organizations throughout Kentucky to do the same,” the Governor said. “Let’s make sure we’re recognizing the loss our people have been through.”

He said he would also be lighting the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion green.

“Green is the color of compassion, and just like we did during COVID, we’re showing compassion for those lost during this devastating flood,” Gov. Beshear said.

