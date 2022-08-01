New flooding reported Monday morning in Letcher and Knott County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As heavy rain once again moved through the region overnight, more reports of flooding started coming in.

Governor Andy Beshear is going to be updating Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. You can watch a livestream of the conference below.

In his update, the Governor announced 30 people have been killed in the flooding. He said there have been seven in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 16 in Knott County, two in Letcher County and three in Perry County.

Hard-hit areas of Knott and Letcher Counties reported water starting to rise again. Neon, which was underwater with last week’s historic flooding, is now seeing water in downtown again.

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard(WYMT Weather)
Photo Courtesy: Danny and Beverly Staton
Photo Courtesy: Danny and Beverly Staton(WYMT Weather)

In Knott County, we have reports of high water just outside Hindman, in Larkslane and Emmalena.

Photo Courtesy: Archie Everage, just outside Hindman
Photo Courtesy: Archie Everage, just outside Hindman(WYMT Weather)
Photo Courtesy: Rachel Mock, Larkslane community
Photo Courtesy: Rachel Mock, Larkslane community(WYMT Weather)
Photo Courtesy: Katlyn Baum in Emmalena
Photo Courtesy: Katlyn Baum in Emmalena(WYMT Weather)

We will add more pictures to this story as more reports come in.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

