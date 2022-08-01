New round of heavy rain, strong winds due in town

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a massively wet July (Top 2 wettest on record in Huntington, Top 5 in Charleston) with storms seemingly every other day the month of August is off to a “here we go again” start. Monday saw heavy rains create new flash flooding in the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields. Hardest hit this go round was Mingo County where the Pigeon Creek water shed amassed enough rain in a few hours to last an entire month. Meanwhile Southeastern Kentucky so hard hit last week endured a new wave of high water this time focused on Pike County.

Now the next wave of heavy rains, this time announced by strong winds for parts of the area, will arrive after dark with the time slot centered around 11 p.m. for 1 a.m. I-64 counties. Given how wet the ground is the prospects for a new round of flooding has to be considered real.

So, if you live in a flood prone area, you should have a plan to react if heavy rains develop and PERSIST. That word persist is important since there is a good chance storms dump their heavy rains and move on quickly. This would mean streets flood in some areas … and small streams come out of their banks. Then as the storms move away, the flooding while inconvenient does not become life and property threatening.

Should storms train (one cell after another), then the word PERSIST would lead to a much more life impacting event. And frankly that cannot be predicted until we see rains on radar.

Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday will turn hot and humid with ample sunshine. Highs in the 80s to near 90 second half the week may help spur a few new thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.