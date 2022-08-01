Rain hampers clean up in flood damaged communities

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families worked in the rain to clean up mud from homes, throw out damaged belongings and rip down walls from Thursday’s historic flood events.

Mary McKinney’s home behind the town’s gas station had been filled with 6 inches of mud. Mary and her family sprayed down her home and threw away almost everything inside.

“I think he is ripping the walls out and the outlets,” said McKinney.

When McKinney woke up and saw the heavy rain, she says it made her scared.

“I hear it rain and stuff I am going to think oh my God is it going to do this again,” said McKinney. “I am not going to be normal no more. I want to be angry but I can’t.”

The high water in McKinney’s home saturated the walls and caused the floors to buckle.

McKinney said she lost all her appliances, like her fridge, but the memories of building the home with her husband are gone.

“The cedar chest my husband made me is ruined. Look at the muddy walls. It’s just unreal,” said McKinney.

She says the staircase her husband had built inside the home will have to be ripped out.

“I have got neighbors, the community, they treat me good, but this is home where me and my husband practically built it,” said McKinney.

With the downpour Sunday, she says it made the cleanup much more difficult.

Many families and community members of the small Eastern Kentucky community of Wayland were out in the rain, serving hot meals for people and cleaning up.

