Reports of high water in Mingo County, W.Va.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding is being reported in parts of Mingo County, West Virginia Monday morning after a round of heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, there are reports Williamson creek is out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street.

There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass is flooded.

Other areas of concern in terms of high water are Dickinson Street, 3rd Avenue, and the 4th Avenue Hill area.

Neighbors also report Sycamore Creek has risen out of its banks and flooding Route 49 near the intersection with highway 52.

According to AEP, 2,215 customers are without power in Mingo County, as of Monday,

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the area.

