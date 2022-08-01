Reports of high water in Mingo County, W.Va.

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding is being reported in parts of Mingo County, West Virginia Monday morning after a round of heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, there are reports Williamson creek is out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street.

There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass is flooded.

Other areas of concern in terms of high water are Dickinson Street, 3rd Avenue, and the 4th Avenue Hill area.

Neighbors also report Sycamore Creek has risen out of its banks and flooding Route 49 near the intersection with highway 52.

According to AEP, 2,215 customers are without power in Mingo County, as of Monday,

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the area.

If you have high water in your community, send WSAZ pictures and/or videos by tapping the link below:

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
U.S. 60 is closed while crews work to clear the scene
U.S. 60 reopens following two vehicle crash

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on flooding aftermath
A woman was saved from her home following flooding in the Maytown community of Floyd County.
Resources for Floyd County flood victims
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 30, toll expected to rise
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 1st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast