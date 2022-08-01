Resources for Floyd County flood victims
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As cleanup continues throughout Floyd County, officials are announcing places for people to go for help.
Donations:
Water Drop Off: `
- Maytown Fire Department - 376 KY 777 Langley, Ky 606-285-9543
Cleaning Supplies Drop Off:
- Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010
- Martin Community Center - 7199 KY Route 80, Martin, Ky - 606-285-9400
- Maytown Fire Department - 376 KY 777 Langley, Ky 606-285-9543
- Garret Fire Department - 638 Stonecoal Rd - 606-358-3473
- The Mountain Muse - 128 South Front St. Prestonsburg - 606-276-7232
- Century 21 - 421 N. Arnold Ave. Prestonsburg, Ky - 606-886-9100
- McDowell ARH Hospital - 9876 KY 122 McDowell, Ky - 606-377-3400
Laundry Supplies Drop Off:
- Hall and Clark Insurance - 132 S. Lake Dr. Ste 101, Prestonsburg, Ky - 606-886-2318
- Duff Allen Elementary - 180 Rebel Rd. Eastern, Ky - 606-358-0110
- Floyd Central HS - 651 KY 680 W. Eastern Ky, - 606-358-9200
- Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010
- South Floyd Elementary - 299 Mt. Raider Dr. Hi Hat, Ky - 606-263-6175
Animal Food Drop Off:
- Dumas Rescue - Garret, Ky - 606-339-8090
- Hall and Clark Insurance - 132 S. Lake Dr. Ste 101, Prestonsburg, Ky - 606-886-2318
All clothing donations are being sent to Duff Allen Central Elementary. They have a clothing center set up in their gym.
Showers:
- Martin Community Center - 7199 KY Route 80, Martin, Ky - 606-285-9400
- South Floyd Elementary - 299 Mt. Raider Dr. Hi Hat, Ky - 606-263-6175
- Floyd Central HS - 651 KY 680 W. Eastern Ky, - 606-358-9200
Laundry-mat Trucks:
- Duff Allen Elementary - 180 Rebel Rd. Eastern, Ky - 606-358-0110
- Floyd Central HS - 651 KY 680 W. Eastern Ky, - 606-358-9200
- South Floyd Elementary - 299 Mt. Raider Dr. Hi Hat, Ky - 606-263-6175
- Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010
Food:
- Heavens Harvest Food Pantry - 3634 KY 122 Ste 101 Printer, Ky - 502-517-9233
Every day this week from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. meals will be provided at all Floyd County schools except Betsy Layne High School
Shelter:
- Martin Community Center - 7199 KY Route 80, Martin, Ky - 606-285-9400
Temporary Housing:
Governor Beshear has announced the park is full, but travel trailers are in place to increase capacity.
Trash Disposal:
The landfill transfer station at Martin will be open Monday and for several additional days to accept flood trash, free of charge.
200 Garth Hollow Rd, Martin, Ky - 606-285-0033
This is for Floyd County residents only. You will need to provide your driver’s license to verify residence.
The county will also come to your home to pick up trash/debris beginning Monday, August 1st. Please make a pile outside your home, near the road or driveway, and we will get to it as soon as possible.
Tetanus shots:
Floyd County Schools has announced tetanus shots available for the community Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 3rd.
Shots will be available at both locations on both days at the times listed below:
Duff-Allen Central Elementary: 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Floyd Central High School: 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Resources for the elderly:
If you are elderly or have special circumstances, please call 606-886-6171 and provide name and address. A representative will schedule an assessment team to visit and determine which resources will best meet your needs, these assessments will begin today. These groups have chainsaws, laborers and equipment to help with cleanup.
