Resources for Floyd County flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As cleanup continues throughout Floyd County, officials are announcing places for people to go for help.

Donations:

Water Drop Off: `

Maytown Fire Department - 376 KY 777 Langley, Ky 606-285-9543

Cleaning Supplies Drop Off:

Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010

Martin Community Center - 7199 KY Route 80, Martin, Ky - 606-285-9400

Maytown Fire Department - 376 KY 777 Langley, Ky 606-285-9543

Garret Fire Department - 638 Stonecoal Rd - 606-358-3473

The Mountain Muse - 128 South Front St. Prestonsburg - 606-276-7232

Century 21 - 421 N. Arnold Ave. Prestonsburg, Ky - 606-886-9100

McDowell ARH Hospital - 9876 KY 122 McDowell, Ky - 606-377-3400

Laundry Supplies Drop Off:

Hall and Clark Insurance - 132 S. Lake Dr. Ste 101, Prestonsburg, Ky - 606-886-2318

Duff Allen Elementary - 180 Rebel Rd. Eastern, Ky - 606-358-0110

Floyd Central HS - 651 KY 680 W. Eastern Ky, - 606-358-9200

Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010

South Floyd Elementary - 299 Mt. Raider Dr. Hi Hat, Ky - 606-263-6175

Animal Food Drop Off:

Dumas Rescue - Garret, Ky - 606-339-8090

Hall and Clark Insurance - 132 S. Lake Dr. Ste 101, Prestonsburg, Ky - 606-886-2318

All clothing donations are being sent to Duff Allen Central Elementary. They have a clothing center set up in their gym.

Showers:

Martin Community Center - 7199 KY Route 80, Martin, Ky - 606-285-9400

South Floyd Elementary - 299 Mt. Raider Dr. Hi Hat, Ky - 606-263-6175

Floyd Central HS - 651 KY 680 W. Eastern Ky, - 606-358-9200

Laundry-mat Trucks:

Duff Allen Elementary - 180 Rebel Rd. Eastern, Ky - 606-358-0110

Floyd Central HS - 651 KY 680 W. Eastern Ky, - 606-358-9200

South Floyd Elementary - 299 Mt. Raider Dr. Hi Hat, Ky - 606-263-6175

Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010

Food:

Heavens Harvest Food Pantry - 3634 KY 122 Ste 101 Printer, Ky - 502-517-9233

Every day this week from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. meals will be provided at all Floyd County schools except Betsy Layne High School

Shelter:

Martin Community Center - 7199 KY Route 80, Martin, Ky - 606-285-9400

Temporary Housing:

Jenny Wiley State Park

Governor Beshear has announced the park is full, but travel trailers are in place to increase capacity.

Trash Disposal:

The landfill transfer station at Martin will be open Monday and for several additional days to accept flood trash, free of charge.

200 Garth Hollow Rd, Martin, Ky - 606-285-0033

This is for Floyd County residents only. You will need to provide your driver’s license to verify residence.

The county will also come to your home to pick up trash/debris beginning Monday, August 1st. Please make a pile outside your home, near the road or driveway, and we will get to it as soon as possible.

Tetanus shots:

Floyd County Schools has announced tetanus shots available for the community Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shots will be available at both locations on both days at the times listed below:

Duff-Allen Central Elementary: 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Floyd Central High School: 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Resources for the elderly:

If you are elderly or have special circumstances, please call 606-886-6171 and provide name and address. A representative will schedule an assessment team to visit and determine which resources will best meet your needs, these assessments will begin today. These groups have chainsaws, laborers and equipment to help with cleanup.

