Special/primary election held in Ohio

By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
OHIO (WSAZ) - Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Ohio for a special/primary election.

Voters will select candidates for races, including state House and Senate, to advance to the November general election. Despite the state primary already held in May, Tuesday’s special election comes as the result of a failure to adopt congressional redistricting maps at the state level.

There are two contested GOP races just outside our viewing area:

- State Senate District 17 (R) -- Tom Hwang and Shane Wilkin

- State Senate District 90 (R) - Brian Baldridge and Calvin Robinson

Polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Click or tap here for information about the polling place in your district.

For previous coverage:

Ohio to hold two primaries; early voting underway

