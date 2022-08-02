2022 Pre-season soccer rankings are released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2022 futbol, not football, pre-season rankings were released Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Defending national champion Clemson received eight first place votes and is in the number one spot. The rest of the top five are Georgetown, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon State.

West Virginia is in the sixth spot, Kentucky sits in 11th while Marshall is ranked 14th. August 25th is when all three teams start their regular season. The Mountaineers host Robert Morris, VCU comes to Huntington while Kentucky welcomes University of Illinois at Chicago.

Here is the full top 25 list of teams.

1 Clemson University 15-5-3

2 Georgetown University 18-3-1

3 University Of Washington 18-2-2

4 University of Notre Dame 14-5-5

5 Oregon State University 14-2-4

6 West Virginia University 12-3-6

7 University Of Pittsburgh 13-5-2

8 University Of Kentucky 15-2-4

9 University of New Hampshire 17-2-2

10 Saint Louis University 16-1-4

11 University Of Tulsa 16-2-1

12 Duke University 14-5-1

13 Indiana University 15-6-1

14 Marshall University 11-4-3

15 Wake Forest University 13-7-1

16 Providence College 12-5-4

17 Hofstra University 18-2-2

18 Florida International University 12-4-2

19 Missouri State University 17-2-0

20 University of Maryland 12-4-2

21 Penn State University 13-7-1

22 Santa Clara University 12-2-4

23 UCLA 11-7-1

24 University Of North Carolina 11-7-2

25 Bowling Green State University 11-6-3

25 Campbell University 15-4-2

Records shown are final 2021 records.

Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech (5), Grand Canyon University (4), Georgia State University (2), University of Vermont (1), St. John’s University (1)

