90 degree days return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In the wake of the 2nd wettest July since records began in Huntington, Tuesday offered a welcome drying sunshiny day for the region. The overall absence of showers in the afternoon should hold again on Wednesday too before a late week return of showers can be expected.

Wednesday and really every day in the next week can start with patchy fog thanks to a humid air flow and wet ground. Lows will start with a degree or so of 70. The day will feature a hotter and closer atmosphere as temperatures aim for 90 with barely a breath of wind. This translates to a heat index (temperature and humidity measure) in the 95-99 degree range.

Thursday too will feature a hazy, hot and humid air mass in control with highs near 90. By evening a new risk of showers and thunder will develop.

Starting Friday and lasting thru the weekend into next week a daily risk of showers and thunderstorms will have the region back on gully washer watch. Details on new rains will have to be ironed out.

