Bednarik list is out and WVU has 1st day of practice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four local college football players are listed on the first 2022 Bednarik Award watch list for this season. They are Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Ronnie Hickman along with Marshall’s Abraham Beauplan. WVU’s Dante Stills also made the list as the Mountaineers had their first practice of the season.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented to the best defensive player in college football

