Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky.

Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio.

He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping.

“I talked to the employees and asked what we could do to help,” he said.

Galloway says they’ll be collecting supplies and items for flood victims at their location at 300 Marion Pike in Coal Grove at noon next Monday, Aug. 8, and hauling them down in a tractor-trailer.

He says they’ll make multiple trips if they collect enough items.

“These are Americans,” Galloway said. “These are people that need our help.”

On the day of their first football practice of the season, Cabell Midland football head Coach Luke Salmons said an upcoming 12-team scrimmage at their stadium Aug. 12 and 13 will be a fundraiser to help schools affected by the flooding.

“It’s very sad,” Salmons said. “People of Eastern Kentucky are great. I used to coach there in Lawrence County. When you’re a football program, all that goes by the side, and you want to do what you can to help other schools.”

Abbie Fisher is the director at Adventure Academy Daycare and Preschool in Winfield. She’s from Ary, Kentucky, which was among the places hit hard in Perry County.

“A lot of the homes in the hollow I was raised in were swept away,” she said.

She’s also collecting items and supplies at her daycare, and she and others will be delivering them next week.

“I always feel if there is someone nearby enough that you can help, to absolutely put that out there and try your best to do all you can to assist in a situation like that,” she said.

She says anyone interested in donating can drop off items at their two locations in Winfield. Their addresses are 11624 Unit 1 Winfield Road, which is across from the Dairy Freeze. The other is 11660 Unit 6 Winfield Road beside the veterinary clinic in downtown Winfield.

Items requested include clothing for adults and children, water, baby wipes, diapers, toys, shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, pet food, pet bedding, blankets, towels, and pillows.

