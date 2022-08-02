Charleston Police pushing firearm safety after man killed on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A night of fun between two best friends ended with tragedy Monday night.

Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said Dominque Poindexter, 22, was killed at a home in the 500 block of Wyoming Street while the victim and his friend were playing with a gun they thought was unloaded.

Hazelett said the two had spent the night drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana when they started playing around with a firearm.

Poindexter’s friend pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger. The gun went off and Poindexter was shot in the head. The man then called police. Hazelett said the man attempted life-saving measures on Poindexter before law enforcement arrived.

Poindexter was pronounced dead at the scene.

“In this incident here, obviously, the combination of alcohol and marijuana you don’t want to have a firearm, but rule one in firearm safety is to treat every firearm as if it’s loaded and pointed in a safe direction,” Hazelett said. “They were drinking alcohol and that’s a depressant and your thought process, body functions, slow down so you mix playing with firearms, you’re not thinking with your right mind, so at this instance, he thought the gun was unloaded, which it wasn’t he pulled the trigger and shot and killed his best friend.”

Robert Burton has lived on the West Side for several years. He said the incident is a loss for everyone involved.

“I feel very sorry for the victim’s family and I feel very sorry for the young man involved in that,” he said. “In a sense, we lost two people because this person has also been victimized, these are things we’re trying to get people to avoid.”

Burton said he does not want events like this to harm the area’s reputation.

“Regardless of what you see, it’s just an isolated incident and it doesn’t happen like this all the time now it hurts, it’s painful,” he said. “We can come together and we have to look at the situations realistically not theories, not statistics we have to look at what actually happens here and come up with some preventative measures.”

Hazelett said the handgun was legally owned, however, it was not clear who owned it.

The name of the man who shot Poindexter has not been released but Hazelett said he had been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

