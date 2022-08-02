Congresswoman Carol Miller tours site of new Herbert Hoover High School

Congresswoman Carol Miller tours site of new Herbert Hoover High School
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A work in progress is almost complete, after Herbert Hoover High School has been under construction for several years.

The rebuild comes after the school had to be torn down following deadly and destructive flooding in 2016.

Not only did students have to make the abrupt switch to learn at home, but the estimated damage came out to be more than $12 million in repairs for the high school.

However, construction is almost complete.

Congresswoman Carol Miller toured the new school Tuesday, where construction is well underway.

Once it’s completed, we’re told students will be safe from any future flooding.

“For centuries, people have built in the lowest level. And with the increase of the rain happening at this time, we have to be mindful of where we put things. And this is a good example of a well-thought out plan,” Miller said.

The new school is in the Givens Fork area between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. 119.

Construction is expected to wrap up by fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Charleston Police say 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter and a friend thought a handgun was empty...
Charleston Police pushing firearm safety after man killed on West Side
Caring for a community in crisis in Floyd County
Caring for a community in crisis in Floyd County
Heating toward 90 again
First Warning Forecast
Charleston Police say 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter and a friend thought a handgun was empty...
Charleston Police pushing firearm safety after man killed on West Side