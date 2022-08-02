Cooling Centers open as flooded Ky counties face dangerous heat

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Eight cooling centers are opening in Eastern Kentucky after historic flooding this week.

In the next few days there is only an isolated threat of rain, but extreme heat is a concern, which is dangerous for those without power, especially seniors and other vulnerable individuals.

The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

The cooling stations are:

Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek

Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley

Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard

Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville

Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

Yesterday morning, the Governor sent a request to FEMA asking for additional counties to be approved for Individual Assistance. Following this morning’s press conference, the Governor posted to social media announcing that the President approved Individual Assistance for Pike and Floyd counties. Now, the counties approved are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike.

