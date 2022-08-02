Crews on scene of shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(WRDW)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

Other details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

