Drum Corps International competition comes to our region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington.

Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to witness the competition.

The event began Monday night with an exhibition performance by the Marshall University Marching Thunder, accompanied with local high school band members, from a number of high school band programs.

“This is great for Marshall because it brings some of the best marching arts performers to our area for everyone in the Tri-State area to see,” said Dr. Chris Schletter, Marshall University, director of athletic bands. “We have a great venue, a great town, in a great location.”

One local high school trumpet player, who participated in the opening ceremonies, said it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I thought it was awesome, like the way that they’re so coordinated,” Kayty Bennett, from Lincoln County High School Band, told WSAZ. “I liked how they switched into different costumes and like how they’re so all over the place. I think it’s cool.”

Monday night’s lineup included:

The Blue Knights - Denver, Colorado

The Colts - Dubuque, Iowa

Gold Drum and Bugle Corps - San Diego, California

The Legends - Kalamazoo, Michigan

Pacific Crest - City of Industry and Diamond Bar, California

Phantom Regiment - Rockford, Illinois

High school and college-aged band students audition for a number of different corps throughout the nation to compete in contests during the summer, leading up to the final competition in the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, happening this year on Aug. 13, 2022.

