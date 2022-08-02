Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School.(Charleston Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former special education teacher will spend 10 years in jail for harming students in her care while employed by Kanawha County Schools.

In May, Nancy Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students.

Tuesday, Boggs was sentenced to 12 months on each count. The sentences will run consecutively, officials say.

During court proceeding throughout the case, Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair, and pulling a chair out from under her.

Boggs also admitted to slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.

The charges stem from an incident in September of 2021 at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, West Virginia.

Boggs was taken to Jail Tuesday morning.

Nancy Boggs appears in court Tuesday and pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery.
Nancy Boggs appears in court Tuesday and pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery.(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s west side while ‘playing with gun’
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Floyd County Schools pushes back start date
Floyd County Schools pushes start date back due to flood damage, recovery efforts
Floyd County Schools pushes back start date
Floyd County Schools pushes start date back
Love Your Teeth
Love Your Teeth
Plexaderm
Plexaderm