Gov. Beshear tours damage in Pike Co., Ky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - While speaking to media and volunteers at the emergency shelter at Shelby Valley Elementary School in Pike County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear called the flooding event that occurred July 25 in eastern Kentucky the ‘most devastating and deadliest of his lifetime.’

Gov. Beshear is visiting three eastern Kentucky counties Tuesday, Pike, Floyd and Breathit.

Pike County – Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Emergency Shelter at Shelby Valley Elementary School

Floyd County – Floyd County EOC and Emergency Shelter at the Floyd County Community Center

Breathitt County – Breathitt County Courthouse

37 Kentucky’s have died as a result of catastrophic flooding; however, so far, no loss of life has been reported in Pike County.

“They are a child of God. Every single one of them. They are irreplaceable. We will grieve with their families,” said Gov. Beshear during a press conference at Shelby Valley Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear pledged lend assistance to flood victims every step of the way during a recovery process that he says will take years.

As for search and rescue operations, Gov. Beshear says efforts will likely continue for weeks to come.

According to county officials, this is the fourth emergency declaration due to flooding in Pike County since February of 2021.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved Individual Assistance for Pike and Floyd counties. (For more information >>> CLICK HERE.)

Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones praised first responders and Gov. Beshear’s team with quick flood response and relief.

“As we were watching the water come up, my cell phone rang and it was Gov. Beshear. And he asked what we needed and I said the first thing we are going to need is water. Before the end of the day we had two tractor trailer loads at the Appalachia Wireless Arena,” said Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones II.

“I do want to say that this is the fastest I have ever seen, in my time in government, that individual assistance has been declared,” said Judge Executive Jones.

Pike County officials say anyone in need of assistance following flood damage in Pike County are asked to call the following two numbers:

606 432 0210

606 437 4126

“We want to take care of every single individual out there,” said Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson.

Gov. Andy Beshear visits Pike County, Kentucky to tour damage following catastrophic flooding on July 26. (WSAZ)

