Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday morning spoke at Ohio’s School Safety Summit in Columbus, announcing grant money and new training for school leaders.

The governor announced that 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly $47 million in grant funding for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.

Grants equal the amount requested by each school up to $50,000. Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

“With that intention in mind, we start out at least with the idea of helping those schools that are further behind and helping those schools who do not yet have what’s considered the core basic focus in regard to basic safety,” DeWine said.

The governor first launched the K-12 School Safety Grant Program in 2021 with an appropriation of $5 million. This year, the governor and Legislature partnered to increase the grant program by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“There’s nothing more important than our kids. There’s nothing more important than keeping our kids safe,” DeWine said.

For a list of the schools that received money, click here.

The Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC), in partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, will begin accepting applications in the coming weeks for the $53 million in funds remaining in the K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Schools that have not yet applied for funding or whose applications were ineligible in previous rounds will be given first priority.

The governor also discussed legislation passed requiring all schools to have a threat assessment team in place by the end of March 2023.

He says the purpose of these teams is to assess the intent of a student who might be making a threat and assess the ability of the student to carry out that threat. He says this will help schools identify the problem

“You go back after the tragedy has occurred and find out there was a threat that was made, there was indicators that this person could be dangerous, and maybe nothing was done or the appropriate things were not done,” DeWine said.

He says the first trainings are happening during the school safety summit, and more will happen throughout the month and in September.

Gov. DeWine also announced on Tuesday that Mary Davis, former executive director of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, has been selected to serve as the as chief training officer overseeing OSSC’s new Safety & Crisis Division.

House Bill 99, which was signed by DeWine in June, created the Safety & Crisis Division to develop and provide training for school staff members whose districts opt to allow certain employees to be armed on school grounds.

“The question about whether or not a school deems it necessary to have a teacher who is armed is certainly something that should be discussed at the school board level with public hearings, and public notices, and the public having the right to weigh in on this,” the governor said.

Teachers who carry guns will be required to take an initial 24 hours of training, and then an additional eight hours each year after.

The Ohio School Safety Center will provide curriculum schools can follow, if districts want to require more hours of training.

The governor says the school safety center is developing curriculum for scenario-based training and hiring about 16 mobile field trainers.

“We think this is very, very valuable and very, very important if a school makes a decision to arm someone in that school,” DeWine said. “So, when you see the curriculum come out there will be a significant emphasis on scenario-based training.”

DeWine hopes the curriculum will be completed and trainers hired by September.

