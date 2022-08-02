Huntington High gets back to work

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports started all across the state of West Virginia as Huntington High began the quest again to win their last game of the year. Back in December, HHS lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA football finals and have been working since that day to get back to Wheeling.

WSAZ Sports stopped by their first practice of 2022 and here’s what aired Monday evening.

