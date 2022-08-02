‘Journeys with the Messiah’ art exhibit

Journeys with the Messiah art exhibit
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As a part of its sesquicentennial celebration, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting Journeys with the Messiah, a photography exhibit by award-winning photographer. Michael Belk.

In 2008, Michael traded his glamorous globe-trotting lifestyle of success for a “mission of significance.” He embarked on a journey to explore the modern day relevance of Jesus through the lens of his camera.

Michael’s photography shows first-century Jesus interacting with 21st-century people from all walks of life. The result is the compelling collection of fine art photography known as Journeys with the Messiah.

23 of the images are on display at the church during August, and Michael Belk will be at Fifth Avenue Baptist on August 20 and 21. On Saturday, August 20 (9 a.m.), he will be available for a “meet the artist” and on Sunday, August 21 (8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.) Michael will present a photographic multimedia presentation with images, Biblical messages, and behind-the-scenes film footage from the creation of Journeys with the Messiah.

