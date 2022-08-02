Jurassic Quest brings prehistoric fun

Jurassic Quest
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in Charleston can travel back in time for some prehistoric fun with Jurassic Quest.

Dino Dustin stopped by First Look at Four to talk about all Jurassic Quest has to offer.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear tours flood damage in Pike County
Kentucky Gov. Beshear tours flood damage in Pike County
Living with a Cause to hold free concert
Living With a Cause gives back with live music
National Night Out with HPD
Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case