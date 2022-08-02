Nearly all abortions banned in Ky. again after court ruling

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly all abortions are now banned in the state of Kentucky again.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals has now granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s motion for emergency relief.

That clears the way for the state to enforce its trigger law, banning abortion, as well as the six-week ban passed by the state.

Cameron released a statement saying he appreciates the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while the case is decided in court.

The ACLU of Kentucky said Kentuckians deserve better than “extremist politicians.” The group plans to appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Now, abortions are blocked until the case plays out in court.

