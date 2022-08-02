Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s west side while ‘playing with gun’

(WRDW)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 8/2/2022 8:15 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and killed Monday night on Charleston’s west side.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Dominque Poindexter, 22, of Charleston was shot in the 500 block of Wyoming Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers say Poindexter and another man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana Monday evening prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began ‘playing’ with a firearm that they believed to be unloaded, officers say.

A release by the police department states the man with Poindexter pointed the firearm at him and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was hit in the head and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911 and officers say he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Kanawha County Prosecutors office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

Other details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
(Source: MGN)
Special/primary election held in Ohio
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
Tony Cavalier looks at next potential weather threat
Tony Cavalier looks at next potential weather threat