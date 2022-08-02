Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s west side while ‘playing with gun’

UPDATE: 8/2/2022 8:15 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and killed Monday night on Charleston’s west side.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Dominque Poindexter, 22, of Charleston was shot in the 500 block of Wyoming Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers say Poindexter and another man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana Monday evening prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began ‘playing’ with a firearm that they believed to be unloaded, officers say.

A release by the police department states the man with Poindexter pointed the firearm at him and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was hit in the head and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911 and officers say he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Kanawha County Prosecutors office.

