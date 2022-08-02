South Charleston starts the season

Lee takes over at South Charleston
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.

WSAZ Sports stopped by practice Monday afternoon.

