Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

Video released by the Kentucky National Guard shows a helicopters rescue amid the massive flooding. (Source: Kentucky National Guard/CNN)
By Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky.

More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to.

Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have been lifted into the air and escaping with their lives as their homes are swallowed by water.

Rescue efforts in Kentucky are continuing following flash floods that left 37 dead. (CNN, WLEX, WOLFE COUNTY SEARCH & RESCUE TEAM, JESSICA WILLETT)

Video released Monday by the Kentucky National Guard shows the damage from the air. Several feet of water are still standing in places, making air rescues one of the only ways to save people.

“The Kentucky National Guard and others are doing incredible work, and we are grateful,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guard have also been in the air and on the ground helping save people. More than 650 people were rescued by helicopter within three days, and hundreds more by boat. Crews have been up in the air with search and rescue dog Callie, who is trained in finding people who are stuck.

Elderly people, young children and families were all rescued from raging waters or from what’s left of their homes. Once they are saved, the victims are taken to a nearby airport and on to a shelter.

The death toll rose on Monday to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father Guy Reffitt in for his role in the Capitol riot, said...
Son of man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 actions speaks of consequences
Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns