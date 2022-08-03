AEP Foundation to donate $100,000 to Ky flood relief

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The American Electric Power Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations that are working to address immediate needs in the flood-stricken areas of eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky Power, a subsidiary of American Electric Power made the announcement Wednesday.

Save the Children, American Red Cross of Kentucky, The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Team Kentucky Government Fund will each receive $25,000

The devastating floods that hammered eastern Kentucky late last week caused significant loss of life, destroyed roads, homes and vehicles and left more than 23,000 Kentucky Power customers without power.

