Cabell County to appeal being left out of opioid settlement

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day after most West Virginia counties and cities learned they will receive $400 million in a settlement against the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, Cabell County -- the one county left out of the settlement -- filed notice to appeal a federal judge’s decision not to award any money to them or the city of Huntington in their suit against the big three.

Cabell County’s and Huntington’s case against Amerisource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health was heard by a federal judge last summer. Earlier this summer, the judge ruled in favor of the big three --not having a major role in the opioid epidemic in Cabell County.

The county’s case was among the first in the nation to be heard by a federal judge, considered a test trial, and they were not included in the lawsuit with the other West Virginia counties and cities.

However, Rusty Webb, an attorney who has the Huntington-Cabell County case and who also represents other cities and counties in the larger settlement, said Huntington and Cabell will be able to apply for money put in a public-private trust fund called “West Virginia One.”

If the appeal in the federal lawsuit is successful or a settlement is reached, they’ll be able to keep that money.

“Huntington and Cabell will still get monies from manufactures that have been settled and pharmacies that have been settled and future pharmacies that have been settled. However, they won’t get any monies from the $400 million,” Webb said.

It’s not clear when Cabell County’s and Huntington’s case will be heard.

For related coverage:

W.Va. to receive $400 million after W.Va. cities, counties settle with major opioid distributors

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.