Day 7 of search, rescue efforts after Eastern Ky flooding; death toll remains 37

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- The death toll remains 37 as search and rescue efforts enter day seven after flash flooding wiped out communities in Eastern Kentucky.

“This is day 7 in search and rescue and ultimate recovery from the most devastating event our state has ever seen,” said Gov. Beshear.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police has conducted more than 1,000 wellness checks and National Guard members from Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia have performed more than 1,300 water rescues.

Kentucky State Police has assisted in more than 600 water rescues and Fish and wildlife crews have helped with more than 130, Gov. Beshear said.

Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky in late July 2022. (Courtesy Footage) (Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Kentucky National Guard Public A)

The number one donation need right now in Kentucky is water.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Guard has distributed 2,404 cases of water, Gov. Beshear reports.

Many schools in impacted communities are being used as a hub for services and resources for neighbors left struggling without basic necessities after water rose quickly.

A county in our region, Floyd, has pushed the back-to-school start date as buildings are being used to house supplies and feed families displaced and left without.

Gov. Beshear visited three eastern Kentucky counties Tuesday, Pike, Floyd and Breathitt.

“Most people there are families who have absolutely nothing left, just every single possession wiped out,” said Beshear. “The drive from Hazard airport to Jackson takes your breath away. Every tree littered with what used to be a home.”

Gov. Beshear says there are 440 displaced individuals in the national parks and shelters.

A safe space designated to house displaced flood victims is Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

A total of 100 travel trailers are moving into eastern Kentucky, says Gov. Beshear and some of those are heading to Jenny Wiley.

Program eligibility to be in a travel trailer requires folks register with FEMA.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike counties,

Homeowners and renters in the approved counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 28 may apply for individual disaster assistance by applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Forecasters are tracking the possibility of additional thunderstorms bringing rain on Thursday. But, the main concern for Wednesday and Thursday is high temperatures, said Gov. Beshear.

Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.

The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

“If you don’t have power, if you don’t have a place to be, today and tomorrow is gonna be really hot,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please take care of yourselves and go to a cooling center.”

The Team Kentucky Flood Relief Fund sits at a little more than $3 million with 21,692 donations.

Gov. Andy Beshear says anyone who would loot, steal or take anything from flood victims is the ‘worst of humanity.”

“It’s hard to believe someone would go so low as to do that,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will not allow it. Law enforcement will catch and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

