Heat and humidity to spawn showers with thunder

Heat spell peaks Thursday, then ebbs when thunder returns
Hot summer sun
Hot summer sun(Arizona's Family)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first 90 degree days of August have arrived…this time in concert with the last stretch of the famous Dog Days of summer. Legend, astronomy/astrology, suggest the Dog Days wind down by August 10th. But with so much water in the ground the best the official highs we will see this week are low 90s at airports while downtown temperatures crest closer to 95.

While Wednesday’s heat was rain proof…starting Thursday evening and lasting thru the weekend, the increased risk of showers and thunder will help to curb the heat back into the 80s for daily highs. The tradeoff the heat index will still make it feel like 90.

The next questions to be pondered are when and where will storms with downpours occur. Also how strong will these cells become? Will there be gully washers that flood our streets? Will small streams react to the heavy rain and spawn small stream flash flooding?

The answer to these questions must wait until we see showers and storms on radar. Still collectively the notion that a freak cloudburst or 2 can create a flash flood is valid in a pattern like the one that will take hold starting Thursday and lasting thru the weekend.

