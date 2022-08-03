Ironton All-Stars preparing for regionals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Junior League 13-14 year old team has been very dominant this summer. In district and state play, they have outscored their opponents 77-8 and are now preparing for the regionals in Midland, Michigan later this week. They will be playing the state champs from Jasper, Indiana on Saturday August 6th with a 12:30 p.m. first pitch.

WSAZ Sports stopped by their Tuesday evening practice.

