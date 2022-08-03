Ironton starts season with two-a-days

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers wasted no time getting busy for the 2022 season. On Monday, they practiced in the afternoon and had a midnight session. Less than a day later, Trevon Pendleton’s team was back on the field for two more.

WSAZ Sports stopped by Tanks Memorial Stadium on Tuesday afternoon as they are eyeing another return to Canton.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours

Latest News

Ironton Junior League baseball
Ironton All-Stars preparing for regionals
Cats held open scrimmage and telethon Tuesday night
Cats raise over 2 million for flood relief
Ironton Junior League baseball
Ironton Junior League baseball
Ironton plays first game in less than three weeks
Ironton starts football practice