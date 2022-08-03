Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near mile post 16.

Troopers say Casey Jordan, 22, of Albany, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck that crossed the center line of the northbound lane into the path of a Dodge Ram headed south.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 62-year-old man from Lancaster, Ohio, was taken to Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital in Athens then later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

His condition is unknown at this time, but he suffered “incapacitating injuries,” according to the release.

