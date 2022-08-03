Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom.

Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and 10 years for the use of a firearm.

Larch was given the maximum sentence on both charges by Judge Tera Salango Wednesday morning.

The charges stem from an officer-involved shooting in July of 2021.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the Charleston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Escape with no registration. Four people were inside the car. While police were running information, a patrolman noticed Larch walking away from the scene.

While in pursuit of Larch, the patrolman shouted commands for Larch to stop. Instead, law enforcement reports Larch turned around and began firing shots at the officer. He ended up firing five rounds. The officer immediately returned fire and hit Larch five times. Larch was shot twice in the right shoulder and three times in the left shoulder.

After being shot, Larch threw his handgun toward the patrolman, which was recovered by officers, and ran into the Charleston Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He tried to hide behind the cash register but was taken into custody.

Larch was taken to the hospital for his injuries, then to jail.

Larch does get credit for 371 days served in jail.

For previous coverage click below:

Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting arraigned

3 in custody after officer-involved shooting and chase

Inmate escapes from Charleston Correctional Center

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue...
W.Va. sales tax holiday to begin August 5
Save the Children, American Red Cross of Kentucky, The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and...
AEP Foundation to donate $100,000 to Ky flood relief
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Ironton Junior League baseball
Ironton Junior League baseball