Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom.

Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and 10 years for the use of a firearm.

Larch was given the maximum sentence on both charges by Judge Tera Salango Wednesday morning.

The charges stem from an officer-involved shooting in July of 2021.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the Charleston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Escape with no registration. Four people were inside the car. While police were running information, a patrolman noticed Larch walking away from the scene.

While in pursuit of Larch, the patrolman shouted commands for Larch to stop. Instead, law enforcement reports Larch turned around and began firing shots at the officer. He ended up firing five rounds. The officer immediately returned fire and hit Larch five times. Larch was shot twice in the right shoulder and three times in the left shoulder.

After being shot, Larch threw his handgun toward the patrolman, which was recovered by officers, and ran into the Charleston Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He tried to hide behind the cash register but was taken into custody.

Larch was taken to the hospital for his injuries, then to jail.

Larch does get credit for 371 days served in jail.

