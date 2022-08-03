Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.

Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance is hosting the inaugural Hurricane 100k Trail Run and Relay with a $7500 prize purse.

They are expecting top trail runners from all over the region to compete in the 62 mile trail race as well as three person relay teams.

They are hosting the race to showcase the Meeks Mountain Trails, the community of Hurricane, and all of the local businesses that have supported the development of the trails.

Click here for more information about Meeks Mountain Trail.

Click here to follow along on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Musician from Fort Gay signs with Nashville record label
Musician from Fort Gay signs with Nashville record label
Veterinary students share what they learn at school
Veterinary students share what they learn at school
Yvette Nicole Brown talks Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation
Yvette Nicole Brown talks Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation