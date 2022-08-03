Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance is hosting the inaugural Hurricane 100k Trail Run and Relay with a $7500 prize purse.

They are expecting top trail runners from all over the region to compete in the 62 mile trail race as well as three person relay teams.

They are hosting the race to showcase the Meeks Mountain Trails, the community of Hurricane, and all of the local businesses that have supported the development of the trails.

Click here for more information about Meeks Mountain Trail.

Click here to follow along on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.