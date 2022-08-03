Sheriff’s Office donates police cruisers to Kentucky department

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooding in Kentucky has affected just about everyone and everything in the region, including law enforcement departments in the region.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said the Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County, Kentucky, lost seven police cruisers.

“They need transportation for their officers right now,” Barker said. “He said he has people to work, but he doesn’t have any transportation for them, you know, where their cars were destroyed.”

Barker said they wanted to find a way to help, and with two retired cruisers they’re not using, the perfect opportunity arose.

Both were taken Tuesday afternoon to Whitesburg.

“Try to do good to others; it’s going to come back to you,” he said. “We try to reach out and help people when we can because we know that one day we’re gonna be on the other end of this.”

That’s not the only way the county is helping its neighbors to the west.

At Madison Funeral Home, they’re collecting all sorts of supplies -- from cleaning materials to diapers -- to take to Kentucky.

“It’s just unimaginable what all they’ve lost,” Madison resident Judy Hall said. “And if there’s any small thing we could do to help that, we would be more than willing to do that.”

It’s donations from people like Hall that has Bryan Justice, executive director of the Ambulance Authority, hopeful that the haul they’ve gathered on their first day will multiply by Friday.

“We want them to know that we have their backs. We’re going to help them out as much as we can,” Justice said. “And as long as we can, if we have to do it another week or so, then we will be there to do it another week if we can.”

Supplies will be collected at the Madison Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

All supplies will be taken to Letcher County.

