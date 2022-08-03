‘Together. We Give.’: PMC telethon to strengthen flood relief efforts raises more than $100,000

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is working to answer the call, taking in donations for the communities impacted by last week’s flooding.

The “Together. We Give.” telethon kicked off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, inviting people to donate to the cause, to bring in money to help flood relief efforts across the region.

“We understand that our care goes outside these walls,” said Executive Director of Emergency and Transfer Services Dale Morton. “You know, we want to be a part of our community because our people are part of this community.”

Throughout the telethon, viewers heard stories of those impacted by the raging waters and snapshots of the efforts pouring in to help them rebuild.

“Not just in their time of sickness, but in their time of devastation, also,” said PMC COO Kansas Justice. “So, we want to make sure that we’re giving back to our friends, and our neighbors, and our family, and, just like I said, our PMC family.”

“Our employees, most of them were actually raised in Eastern Kentucky and they chose to make this their home forever. They’ve raised their kids here. So, you know, the people of Eastern Kentucky are our families, our work families, our neighbors. And, you know, we’re just heartbroken over the devastation that’s happened,” said Justice. “You know, we are a family. We come together when things like this happen. We work... together is the keyword. Together we’re gonna give, but together we’re gonna rebuild. We’re gonna help those areas that that need it the most right now.”

At the end of the telethon, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn announced that they had raised nearly $110,000 for flooding relief, but you still have several opportunities to give, including donating online now, or ordering a Team East KY shirt.

“All of the funds are going directly to the flood victims. that is one of the things that we wanted to make sure happens, they stay right here in Eastern Kentucky and will go directly to those in need,” said Justice. “Whether it be a food item, whether it be a couple of dollars that you can spare, just anything to help us help out flood victims be able to rebuild. Surround them with love and let them know that Eastern Kentucky is here to support them in their time of need.”

The fundraiser t-shirts are also available for purchase in the hospital shop and at Scrubs and More, located in the outpatient pharmacy.

You can also drop off donations at PMC locations in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, and South Williamson including items such as cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods.

You can watch the entire telethon here:

