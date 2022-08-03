Two parolees arrested in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men on parole were arrested Tuesday in separate cases, one that involved drugs, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the men, Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested from a motel in Rosemount. Investigators seized nearly 15 grams of cocaine and digital scales from Willis’s room and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the other arrest, Robert L. Howard of Portsmouth, was arrested from a home in the 1600 block of Summit Street in Portsmouth. Parole officers seized a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from that home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into both cases to consider charges.

The Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority were involved with both arrests.

