Two parolees arrested in Scioto County

Two parolees arrested in Scioto County
Two parolees arrested in Scioto County(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men on parole were arrested Tuesday in separate cases, one that involved drugs, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the men, Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested from a motel in Rosemount. Investigators seized nearly 15 grams of cocaine and digital scales from Willis’s room and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the other arrest, Robert L. Howard of Portsmouth, was arrested from a home in the 1600 block of Summit Street in Portsmouth. Parole officers seized a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from that home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into both cases to consider charges.

The Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority were involved with both arrests.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

West Virginia International Yeager Airport secures grant for new service to Texas
U-Haul is making six facilities across Kentucky and Tennessee available to provide 30 days of...
U-Haul helping with flood recovery at 6 stores
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.