West Virginia International Yeager Airport secures grant for new service to Texas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport are on the horizon for West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW).

CRW officials say the airport has been awarded a Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant to support the new service.

The grant can be used for a revenue guarantee, start-up costs, recruitment costs, and marketing to initiate and support new, nonstop service to DFW or IAH.

The grant will support CRW’s effort to restore nonstop air service to a significant hub west of Mississippi.

“We are thrilled and thankful to have been selected to receive this opportunity and share it with our loyal passengers,” said Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “West Virginia’s economy is experiencing significant growth, and we’ve noticed the increasing demand for air service here. Great air service is critical to our region, quality of life, and the ability to attract new visitors and business.”

CRW was one of 25 grant proposals to be selected, and we are grateful for the community participation, local funding, and letter of support American Airlines filed for the project.

Previously, CRW was able to attract service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Spirit Airlines with the support of a SCASDP grant.

