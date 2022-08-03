Youth football league dealing with helmet shortage

A youth league president says the helmets he ordered in December never came in.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Football practices are getting underway this week, but one youth program found themselves unsure whether they’d be able to start their season on time due to an equipment issue.

Steve Kenney, the president of the Gallipolis youth football league, says they’d ordered 60 new helmets in December, but the Saturday before last, he got a call from their distributer saying their helmets never came in.

Kenney says the call left him feeling scared and uncertain.

“I didn’t know where to turn next,” he said. “To buy helmets this age with COVID and the supply shortage, it’s difficult to find helmets anywhere.”

Kenney says their helmets from last season are too old to re-use.

“Last Monday and Tuesday, we didn’t really have a plan,” he said. “We struck out everywhere.”

He reached out to their conference, the Teen OVC.

The Fairland youth football president, Jeff McLain, was told about the dilemma and says fortunately they were in a position to help.

The Fairland and Rock Hill squads pitched in and donated extra helmets they had to the Gallipolis teams.

“We are all really committed to the kids in the OVC,” McLain said. “We all have a really good relationship with each other. The most important thing for us is that all kids are involved and are able to participate in the game.”

“We really appreciate everything they’ve done,” Kenney said. “We’re rivals on the field, but we’re family off it.”

Kenney says they’re in the process of getting the donated helmets painted.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
Timothy Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail on charges of breaking and...
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Trying To Sneak In Some Dry Hours

Latest News

Police cruisers donated to Whitesburg department in flooding aftermath
Sheriff’s Office donates police cruisers to Kentucky department
A youth league president says the helmets he ordered in December never came in.
Youth football league dealing with helmet shortage
Ohio special primary
Two regional candidates advance in Ohio special primary
Charleston Police say 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter and a friend thought a handgun was empty...
Charleston Police pushing firearm safety after man killed on West Side