Boone Memorial Hospital receives CMS five-star patient survey rating

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone Memorial Health’s (BMH) critical access hospital in Madison, W.Va., received a five-star patient survey rating for 2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

BMH has received a five-star rating in the category – the highest achievement level possible – for three consecutive years.

According to CMS’s Medicare.gov website, the patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about important topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.

“Our providers and staff are committed to delivering high-quality health care while maximizing the experience for our patients,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Nursing Officer Terri Castle. “While there is always room for improvement, our five-star patient survey rating illustrates that patients recognize our efforts toward that commitment.”

Boone Memorial Hospital also received four out of five stars in CMS’s overall star rating category for the third consecutive year. According to CMS, the overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care.

“Our BMH healthcare heroes are second to none,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “These ratings are a direct result of their dedication to quality care, responsiveness to patient feedback, and embodiment of BMH’s core values of compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence. We will continue to carefully review each patient survey response and other feedback to further enhance the care BMH provides.”

For 2022, Boone Memorial Hospital is one of only five hospitals in West Virginia to receive five stars in the patient survey category, and one of only eight hospitals in West Virginia to receive 4 stars or better in the overall star rating category.

