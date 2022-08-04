Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky last week, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a danger for those without power.

The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees in some spots this week.

In response, eight cooling centers have opened in parts of Kentucky affected by the flooding to offer a place for people to cool off.

Gov. Andy Beshear says if you have a family member who’s older or has medical conditions, you should make sure they can get to a place where they’ll be cool enough.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places,” Beshear said. “It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous.”

The Floyd Community Center along state Route 80 in Langley is among the designated cooling centers. It’s also been serving as a place where flood victims can collect items that have been donated, get a meal, register with FEMA, and spend the night.

Dianna Smith says her home in Maytown was destroyed, and she’s spent every night since the flood at the community center.

“It’s better than being out here homeless and now place to go,” she said.

Missy Allen is the ARPA grant special projects director serving at the Floyd County Community Center.

“As the temperature is rising, and it’s difficult for folks who are trying to clean mud out of their homes, if they need to take a break and come down here and just rest, this area is open to them,” Allen said.

She says they also have bags of ice available.

Allen says one item in particular they’re requesting to get more donations of for flood victims are coolers.

The cooling stations are:

Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek

Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley

Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard

Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville

Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

