Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding

Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a danger for those without power.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky last week, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a danger for those without power.

The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees in some spots this week.

In response, eight cooling centers have opened in parts of Kentucky affected by the flooding to offer a place for people to cool off.

Gov. Andy Beshear says if you have a family member who’s older or has medical conditions, you should make sure they can get to a place where they’ll be cool enough.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places,” Beshear said. “It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous.”

The Floyd Community Center along state Route 80 in Langley is among the designated cooling centers. It’s also been serving as a place where flood victims can collect items that have been donated, get a meal, register with FEMA, and spend the night.

Dianna Smith says her home in Maytown was destroyed, and she’s spent every night since the flood at the community center.

“It’s better than being out here homeless and now place to go,” she said.

Missy Allen is the ARPA grant special projects director serving at the Floyd County Community Center.

“As the temperature is rising, and it’s difficult for folks who are trying to clean mud out of their homes, if they need to take a break and come down here and just rest, this area is open to them,” Allen said.

She says they also have bags of ice available.

Allen says one item in particular they’re requesting to get more donations of for flood victims are coolers.

The cooling stations are:

  • Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek
  • Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley
  • Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville
  • Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn
  • Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg
  • Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard
  • Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville
  • Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | Man shot, killed along Charleston’s West Side while ‘playing with gun’
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man arrested on drug charges
Heat then thunder, we know the drill by heart!
First Warning Forecast
Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a...
Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding
DOH workers repairing bridge in Jackson County
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day