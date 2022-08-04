Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream.

Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across.

“Walked out the scene, it was flooded,” he said. “And then my dad realized and pointed out that our bridge was gone.”

Hall and around 30 other people live on the other side of the creek on Round Knob Road.

For more than a day, there was no way to drive across.

However, Hall said Division of Highway workers quickly arrived and got to work.

“Means a lot,” he said. “It shows that they’re actually showing the initiative and want to to keep traffic as it should be in and out.”

Hall said a footbridge was installed Tuesday afternoon as a temporary way for people to get across when there was no way to drive.

By Wednesday afternoon, people were finally able to drive across, but Hall says DOH workers told him they still have more to do.

Even so, he said the fast response is appreciated.

“It’s a relief to finally have a way out,” he said. “So we can get feed for animals, get supplies for ourselves, get to work.”

Hall says members of DOH told him they’re coming back in the morning to start working on a permanent fix.

We reached out to DOH to find out more details about the repairs they need to make in the area, but we’ve yet to hear back.

