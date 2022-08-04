‘Footloose: The Musical’ from Charleston Light Opera Guild

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

“Footloose: The Musical” presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild will have shows August 5-7 and 12-14.

Friday & Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Matinees will be at 2 p.m.

The shows are at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Get tickets at: https://www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org/home/buy-tickets.

