‘Footloose: The Musical’ from Charleston Light Opera Guild
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
“Footloose: The Musical” presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild will have shows August 5-7 and 12-14.
Friday & Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Matinees will be at 2 p.m.
The shows are at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Get tickets at: https://www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org/home/buy-tickets.
