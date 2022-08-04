Juvenile accused in grandfather’s death enters plea by reason of mental illness

WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile accused of shooting and killing his step grandfather has entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental illness, according to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office.

In January of 2021, Bobby Walden Jr., 60, was shot at a home on Maple Street in Hamlin, West Virginia State Police reports.

Walden was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a psychiatric examination, a doctor found his grandson competent to stand trial, but did confirm he suffered from mental deficiencies.

The juvenile who is facing a charge of first-degree murder will be sent to William Sharple Hospital for a danger assessment, says the prosecutor’s office.

Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

Culler Beauty
Culler Beauty
Culler Beauty
Culler Beauty
Gallia County Fair
Gallia County Fair
Kid's Sale happening now
Kid’s Sale happening now