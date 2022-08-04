Man arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Portsmouth was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in a bust that turned up more than $7,000 worth of suspected heroin, according to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Ronald Dee Swords, 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. from his home in the 1500 block of Summit Street.

Officers seized nearly 59 grams of heroin, $2,530 cash, digital scales, and more evidence of drug trafficking.

Swords is charged with both drug possession and trafficking, according to the release.

The case will go to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, and more charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the evidence.

