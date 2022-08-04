Man arrested on drug charges

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Portsmouth was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in a bust that turned up more than $7,000 worth of suspected heroin, according to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Ronald Dee Swords, 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. from his home in the 1500 block of Summit Street.

Officers seized nearly 59 grams of heroin, $2,530 cash, digital scales, and more evidence of drug trafficking.

Swords is charged with both drug possession and trafficking, according to the release.

The case will go to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, and more charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the evidence.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Latest News

Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Heat then thunder, we know the drill by heart!
First Warning Forecast
Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a...
Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding
Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a...
Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding